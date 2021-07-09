New Orleans officials applaud Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the dangerous virus hit New Orleans hard and now rapper Juvenile has remixed his popular song, “Back That Thang Up,” to aid efforts to get more people vaccinated.

The reworked song’s lyrics include, “You gotta go vaccinate, get it straight girl you look good won’t you vax that thang up. You a handsome young brother won’t you vax that thang up.”

Juvenile was interviewed on CNN early on Thursday.

“BLK reached out to us, and you know they wanted us to remix ‘Back That Thang Up’ and call it ‘Vax That Thang Up,” he said.

BLK is a dating app and FOX 8 spoke to Jonathan Kirkland, who is head of brand and marketing for BLK.

“Seventy-five percent of our users are under 35 years old and we’re seeing all the reports and all the stats that it’s really the young, young adults are the ones that are not getting the vaccination at the rates that we would hope them to get it, so hopefully through this song, through this message, through this music we’ll reach them in a different way,” said Kirkland.

He said the idea for the song came about through their work with an agency co-founded by Shaquille O’Neal.

“They had this idea about Vax That Thang Up,” said Kirkland. “We brought it in internally, everybody liked it, everybody loved it, majority obviously with the connection with Shaq and they have a lot of other music connections they were able to get in front of Juvenile’s people and Manny Fresh to make this actually happen.”

He said a lot of moving parts made the project a reality.

“Exactly and then at the last minute, Mia X got on board which we were so excited about, and the fans love Mia X because we haven’t seen her in so long and she adds a different flavor to the mix,” said Kirkland.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno is New Orleans Health Department Director, and she applauds the song and its intent.

“So of course, I love the song, I think it’s one of our anthems, but I love this new version even more,” said Avegno.

The Delta variant is rapidly spreading across the country.

“And it really couldn’t come at a better time because the Delta variant, which we know is more contagious, and we’re starting to understand it is probably more severe, it is the dominant strain in the United States right now, which means it’s the dominant strain in Louisiana,” said Avegno.

Avegno tweeted a video of the song.

“There are so many ways to get out a message and for huge stars like Juvenile and Manny Fresh and Mia X to come out so passionately and talk about why getting vaccinated was important for them is tremendous and that’s the kinds of partnerships we need, that’s the kind of outreach to everyone and plus it’s New Orleans, so it’s fun,” Avegno stated.

Other lyrics of the song say, “In the real life you need to vax that thang up.”

Juvenile says he is fully vaccinated but points out that his family has not been immune to the virus’ deadly toll.

“I’ve lost family members too and it’s scary, it’s a slippery slope, so what I say to everybody else outside that’s speaking on it, man, just get educated: I’m not forcing you or pushing you to go get vaccinated, I’m telling you to make a family decision, talk to your family, get educated on it,” he said.

Young adults are not getting vaccinated at the same rate as older people.

“I just looked at our numbers and 80% of our 70-year-olds and above have gotten the vaccine, that’s tremendous. But when you look at our 18 to 39-year-olds, so our young adults, it’s a little bit over 50%, so there’s a huge gap,” said Avegno.

Weeks ago, BLK worked with the White House to encourage vaccination in another way.

“We partnered with the White House with their initial push around dating apps to leverage our platform to get people vaccinated,” said Kirkland. “So, if our users were vaccinated, they had the opportunity to show their status on the app and today we have over a hundred thousand people that have utilized that badge, so it’s good to see that people are actually getting vaccinated and proud to say that they are vaccinated.”

They hope the song will also resonate with young adults.

“The response has been some positive, some negative but at the end of the day what we wanted to do again is get people talking and get the vaccination and the vaccine and the idea of the vaccine and the importance of the vaccine in people’s heads during this time where the new variants are coming out,” Kirkland stated.

Avegno says New Orleans continues to drive up vaccination numbers. The Delta variant of the virus is especially concerning according to health care professionals.

“We’re really progressing at a good pace. Just today, we crossed a milestone of over 50% of our entire population has completed a full vaccination series,” she said.

Still, she said the young are not immune to the consequences of the virus.

“I’ve seen a lot of young people very sick with symptoms that persist for months and even die and it’s just not worth it for your health,” said Avegno.

