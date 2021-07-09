Young Professionals Group helps young people build their careers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From networking to seminars, one Central Louisiana organization is helping local young adults with their careers.

The Young Professionals Group of Central Louisiana aims to help its members connect with other like-minded people in the area and help them build their careers.

“We get together to network, meet other people in their 20s, 30s and 40, just to meet new people and to make sure that we’re keeping quality talent, young talent in Central Louisiana,” said YPG President Caitlin Chellete.

At their most recent meeting, they heard from the president and CEO of Red River Bank, Blake Chatelain, about building positive corporate culture.

“It is really important as professionals to continue to grow and develop, and always learn, I’m a firm believer that you always have to be learning,” said Chelette.

Many former members of the YPG move on to hold notable positions in the community.

“We have had multiple emerging leaders come out of the YPG organization. Dustin Mathews with Southern Heritage Bank, Kelly West is over at tourism in Natchitoches,” said Chelette.

The Young Professionals Group says they are proud of the leaders they’ve produced here in Central Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.