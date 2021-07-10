Advertisement

Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral

Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a deceased juvenile needs the community’s help paying for the funeral.

Wednesday, July 7, on Monroe St. when a fight between two juveniles turned deadly after one of the juveniles stabbed the other.

The Alexandria Police Department says the victim later died at the hospital.

Now, the victim’s family needs help paying for the funeral. Saturday morning, the family sold food plates outside of Peabody High School.

“It was sudden she [the victim’s mother] didn’t have life insurance,” Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, said. “Now we are out here doing whatever we can to try to make this [funeral] happen and pull together as a family because we are all we got.”

The victim’s family will be selling food plates again Tuesday, July 13, at 3818 Silverleaf Dr, Alexandria (La.), starting at 11 a.m.

For those willing to donate, the family asks for people to make their donations to the Robinson Funeral Home or their Cash App “$MRSLOVE0601”.

UPDATE: Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow