Officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect barricaded in trailer

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has confirmed an officer is in critical condition after being shot in Doyline.

Officials say the officer is a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and was serving part-time as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.

Police on the scene say the suspect is currently barricaded inside a trailer.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

