Southern Alumni Association holds their annual scholarship fundraiser

Peter Richardson, a legendary football coach for Southern University, shows up for this...
By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning, the Rapides Parish Southern Alumni Association held their scholarship drive, and a legendary football coach made an appearance.

Pete Richardson, a former head football coach of Southern University, showed up to the scholarship drive. Richards has the second-most wins in the school’s history, ranking up at a total of 134 wins during his 17-year tenure.

“We are trying to increase the enrollment in the Alumni Association,” Richardson said. “I came up here to make sure we get off on a good step.”

“We want folks to come out and purchase a fish dinner,” Freddie Price Sr., the president of the Rapides Parish Alumni Chapter, said. “We had Coach Richardson here today, and that was great!”

