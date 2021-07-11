Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association, in partnership with Sutherlands Home Base, raised funds for their community efforts with a motorcycle show.

The show took place in the parking lot of Sutherlands Home Base on July 10. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the Cenla area paid a ten-dollar registration fee to show off their rides. Funds collected from registration fees will benefit the CJOA as they hold other events and give back to the youth in the community throughout the year.

“If we don’t focus on our youth and reach our youth, we’re going to lose our youth,” said Stephanie Ford, the event director.

Local food vendors also helped out with the event. Motorcycles entered in the show were judged and awarded trophies for first, second, and third place.

