Advertisement

Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association, in partnership with Sutherlands Home Base, raised funds for their community efforts with a motorcycle show.

The show took place in the parking lot of Sutherlands Home Base on July 10. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the Cenla area paid a ten-dollar registration fee to show off their rides. Funds collected from registration fees will benefit the CJOA as they hold other events and give back to the youth in the community throughout the year.

“If we don’t focus on our youth and reach our youth, we’re going to lose our youth,” said Stephanie Ford, the event director.

Local food vendors also helped out with the event. Motorcycles entered in the show were judged and awarded trophies for first, second, and third place.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Rapides Parish man arrested for 3rd time on livestock theft related charges
Jimmy D. Boss
WANTED: Alexandria man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend
Food Truck Park located at 936 Main Street in downtown Pineville, La.
Main Street Food Truck Park in Pineville expanding to include farmers market store
The Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum is located in Gibsland, La.
Down Home Louisiana: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

Latest News

Peter Richardson, a legendary football coach for Southern University, shows up for this...
Southern Alumni Association holds their annual scholarship fundraiser
Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Construction crews are working to finish the four softball fields so they will be ready to play...
Will the Johnny Downs Sports Complex be ready in time for the Dixie League World Series?
Will the Johnny Downs Sports Complex be ready in time for the Dixie League World Series?