AEX’s executive director appointed to State Board of Commerce and Industry

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Sandra McQuain, the Executive Director of England Airpark/AEX, has been appointed to the State Board of Commerce and Industry.

In a press release from the office of the governor, the State Board of Commerce and Industry is described as:

Governed by board members representing major economic groups and gubernatorial appointees, LED’s Board of Commerce & Industry meets bimonthly and advises on applications for tax incentive programs, including Enterprise Zone, Industrial Tax Exemption, Quality Jobs and Restoration Tax Abatement.

