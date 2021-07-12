AEX’s executive director appointed to State Board of Commerce and Industry

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Sandra McQuain, the Executive Director of England Airpark/AEX, has been appointed to the State Board of Commerce and Industry.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Sandra McQuain, Executive Director of England Airpark/AEX, has been appointed to the State Board of Commerce and Industry. https://t.co/4zzQdkBOrR — England Airpark (@EnglandAirpark) July 12, 2021

In a press release from the office of the governor, the State Board of Commerce and Industry is described as:

Governed by board members representing major economic groups and gubernatorial appointees, LED’s Board of Commerce & Industry meets bimonthly and advises on applications for tax incentive programs, including Enterprise Zone, Industrial Tax Exemption, Quality Jobs and Restoration Tax Abatement.

