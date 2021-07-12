Alexandria’s Back to School Bash set for July 31

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria will host a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Randolph Riverfront Center, located at 707 Second Street in downtown Alexandria.

Local students in grades Pre-K through 12 will be able to get free back to school supplies, including pens, paper, notebooks, colored pens, crayons and other classroom necessities .

There will also be a number of fun activities as well as a K9 demonstration.

For the health and safety of participants, face masks will be required while inside the event as well as social distancing.

“It is critical that students have access to the basic school supplies that they need in order to be successful in the classroom,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “This is something we feel is so important we do it annually. Even with the pandemic last year we managed to have a drive-thru event to provide supplies. We’re pleased we will be able to do it at the Riverfront Center this year, where we hope to be able to provide supplies to as many Alexandria school children as possible.”

Partnering with the City of Alexandria on the Back to School Bash are the Rapides Parish School Board as well as 104.3 The Bridge radio.

“We are happy to partner with the City of Alexandria to help make sure students and families are prepared for the upcoming school year,” said Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell. “The City of Alexandria and the Rapides Parish Public School System truly are #bettertogether!”

“With the re-launch of 104.3 The Bridge, we feel our number one goal is to serve the Community,” explained General Manager Doug Gann. “Four times a year we are going to host Family Fest events and we felt that partnering with the City of Alexandria in supporting this event was a perfect way to re-introduce ourselves and our family friendly Christian Music station to Central Louisiana. We are excited about being a voice and partner in our community for years to come. There are countless needs in this area and a glaring one is getting school supplies in the hands of families in need. What better way to help people encounter the love of God than to serve others.”

