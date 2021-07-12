Cenla remembers former Gov. Edwin Edwards

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away in his Gonzales home on Monday, July 12. He was 93. Last week, Edwards announced he was putting himself in hospice care after ongoing respiratory issues.

The charismatic, four-term governor had deep ties to Central Louisiana. Now, those who worked with him are remembering his life and legacy.

“Charismatic would be the first word that comes to mind when you think of Governor Edwin Edwards,” said Joe McPherson, a former state legislator who worked during Edwards’ tenure.

Edwards was known for his swagger and charisma. Born and raised in Marksville, he went to LSU Law then went off to Crowley to put his education to use.

“Well he was always popular in Avoyelles Parish,” said Charlie Riddle, Avoyelles Parish’s District Attorney and former state lawmaker.

Edwards then started his political career - becoming a city councilman in Crowley. That propelled him to the state legislature, U.S. House of Representatives and then governor.

“In my opinion, he turned this state around in 1972 with his constitutional convention,” said Don Kelly, former state senator. “He is one of the smartest people I have met, I mean the guy was just unreal.”

“Edwin never forgot his humble beginnings,” said McPherson. “Being a sharecropper’s son, not owning the land they had to make a living off of, no running water, no running electricity, you know the way people lived in rural areas back in those times. I’m paraphrasing, but one of the things he often stated was that he tried to help the non-affluent but at the same time not take away from the affluent.”

Edwards served four terms as governor, from 1972 to 1980, then from 1984 to 1988 and finally 1992-1996.

“Edwards was very generous to Central Louisiana, whatever our needs were, we had a good delegation,” said McPherson. “We had a number of successes with expanding LSUA, our infrastructure projects like the bridges over the Red River today. Many of those projects came out of our relationship as a delegation with the governor.”

However, it was a polarizing career. After his last term as governor, Edwards was found guilty of racketeering charges in 2001 and served 10 years in federal prison.

“It was interesting, we actually disagreed on a lot of issues and after he got out of prison I got to interview him while he was in prison for a play we did on the Marksville celebration of 200 years, and we had a different view of each other from that point on. We became very close over the years,” said Riddle.

After being released, he married his third wife Trina Grimes Scott, who is 51 years younger. The two then launched a short-lived reality television show. He also ran for U.S. Congress again in 2014 but lost in the runoff to Rep. Garrett Graves. Edwards then spent his last few years with his family, still making appearances across the state, many times with large, eager crowds.

“I was saddened to hear of the governor’s passing. Having said that he lived a long life, and he did it his way until the end and he would have had it no other way,” said Mike Small, an Alexandria attorney who represented Gov. Edwards.

