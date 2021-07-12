Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association and Sutherlands Home Base partnered for a motorcycle...
Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser
Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Peter Richardson, a legendary football coach for Southern University, shows up for this...
Southern Alumni Association holds their annual scholarship fundraiser

Latest News

Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought