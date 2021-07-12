Advertisement

Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

By Mykal Vincent and Amanda Roberts
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (WVUE) - The body of Kenner native Cassie Billedeau-Stratton was one of nine people identified as a victim of the condo collapse in Surfside, according to county officials.

Police say her body was recovered from the rubble Saturday.

As of Monday morning, 94 bodies have been recovered.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but “the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

Stratton’s family rushed to Surfside after learning of the condo’s collapse and have been there eagerly awaiting news of their loved one.

Older sister Ashley Dean remembers Cassie as “a great human. The best sister ever. It was a dream come true to have such a beautiful happy sister like Cassie.”

Dean says she wants to thank everyone back home here for their continued prayers and support.

