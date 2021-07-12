Back-and-forth over Alexandria’s budget could end with new amendment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monthslong budget issues could be solved soon after an agreement between Mayor Jeff Hall and the Alexandria City Council.

A new budget amendment submitted by Mayor Hall is on the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting that addresses police pay, the public safety commissioner, and drainage.

Concerning police, the budget amendment includes the new agreement between the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Police Department’s Union. Under these changes, police positions at APD will get a 1.75% pay increase every year. Civilian jobs, such as a secretary position, will actually get a 2.25% raise every year.

There’s also money for recruiting. APD will be getting over $113,000, coming from the Public Safety Commissioner’s salary. This means if the budget passes Tuesday, the position will effectively be defunded.

Drainage projects will also be funded in this budget amendment, with the $1 million originally allocated for city hall renovations going toward Acadian Village drainage, Deerfield flood protection, and Willow Glen drainage.

“With the negotiations that took place this weekend and this week, this should resolve everything,” said District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson. “It’s a balanced budget, everything that was asked for at the priority of the citizens and the city is accomplished in this budget, and this is the final one that will be presented.”

“While I do not agree with all of the allocations in this budget, we are moving forward to do what is in the best interest of our citizens and our employees. If approved Tuesday night, this amendment will create a balanced budget that addresses all of the concerns expressed by council members as well as state budget laws and allows us to move forward,” said Mayor Jeff Hall.

These budget changes have not been passed yet. The amendment will be voted on at the council meeting July 13.

You can read the budget amendments below:

