Advertisement

Pavement markings to be installed in City of Natchitoches

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public, LA-DOTD is scheduled to install the pavement markings to include striping and reflectors in front of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame & Museum at the corner of Front Street and Lafayette Street on Tuesday, July 13th weather permitting.

Front Street will remain open to traffic, but there will be a short term closure on Lafayette Street.

The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience during this time and asks when traveling through the area motorists proceed with caution and use adjacent side streets as a detour.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association and Sutherlands Home Base partnered for a motorcycle...
Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser
Lake Buhlow
Juvenile unconscious following incident at Lake Buhlow
Peter Richardson, a legendary football coach for Southern University, shows up for this...
Southern Alumni Association holds their annual scholarship fundraiser

Latest News

Candles in mourning.
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
7/12 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/12 Tyler's Morning Forecast
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association and Sutherlands Home Base partnered for a motorcycle...
Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser