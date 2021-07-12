Pavement markings to be installed in City of Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public, LA-DOTD is scheduled to install the pavement markings to include striping and reflectors in front of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame & Museum at the corner of Front Street and Lafayette Street on Tuesday, July 13th weather permitting.

Front Street will remain open to traffic, but there will be a short term closure on Lafayette Street.

The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience during this time and asks when traveling through the area motorists proceed with caution and use adjacent side streets as a detour.

