Portion of Seacor lift boat raised to surface; taken to recycling facility

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT
HOUMA (WVUE) -A salvage team has raised the bow section of the SEACOR Power lift boat to the surface of the water in the Gulf of Mexico and transported it by barge to a recycling facility in Houma.

With the bow section removed, salvage work continued at the site, where crews conducted additional surveys of the stern and adjoining sections.

The updated surveys will be used to complete the rigging configuration to prepare the stern section for removal.

Once the stern is raised, crews will continue the preparation and removal of the remaining sections.

The unified commander is closely monitoring the weather and adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of salvage crews.

The Coast Guard safety zone extending one nautical mile around the site and the Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical mile radius around the wreckage site and 2,000-foot minimum altitude will remain in place until salvage operations are complete.

