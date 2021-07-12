Primetime’s top returning offensive linemen

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school football season inches closer, several players are returning to their teams with high expectations.

The Town Talk’s sportswriter Lamar Gafford spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about who will be the top returning offensive linemen.

Terry Augustine - Avoyelles (Sr.) - Augustine is more than likely the largest offensive linemen in the area, which is something that’s an advantage in terms of intimidation. Avoyelles is a smash-mouth running football team, and Augustine is somebody that they tend to run behind. He anchors a line that rushed for 3,220 yards and 33 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry in 2020.

Mason Fitzgerald, Leesville (Sr.) - We’ve seen Leesville have great offensive line play in past years with players like Matthew Anderson. Their blocking abilities have gone well with the strong running backs that they have coming out of the backfield, and Fitzgerald looks to be the next man up. The Wampus Cats racked up 3,182 yards and 39 touchdowns last season with a balanced attack. Fitzgerald also was the only non-senior on the All-District 3-4A first team.

John Curtis Goodman, ASH (Sr.) - Dylan Dauzart and Cole Jeansonne are no longer on the Trojan’s team, but they still have a lot of talent coming back. Goodman has the size to line up at either tackle or guard and was instrumental in the Trojans’ three-headed monster of Chris Gray, Jarvis Newton, and Abu Kamara. The group rushed for a combined 1,307 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. Goodman will be expected to be one of the leaders on the offensive line.

Greg Knox, Peabody, (Sr.) - “I can’t do what I do without him” were the words of running back Arthur Lavalais when talking about Greg Knox. Over time, Knox has developed into a bookend tackle for the Warhorse offensive line. Knox helped to open holes that led to 1,620 yards and 36 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Knox has been to plenty of summer football camps, which has helped him to pick up offers from the likes of Grambling and Southern. During those camps, he showed that he can play as a tackle or guard.

Kaden Moreau, Pineville (Sr.) - Moreau’s physical blocking ability has landed him in the eyes of several people across the state. So far, he’s received offers from Northwestern State, Southern, Nicholls, and Southeastern. Moreau has also caught the eye of college coaches as he ranks No. 24 on Dandy Don’s list of top senior recruits in the state. Moreau played a key role in the Rebels reaching the playoffs last season. One of the key moments for the offensive line as a whole was creating paths for Bruce Jackson’s 323 yard game against Walker.

