RPSO: Court appearance of pre-trial inmates discontinued due to positive COVID tests

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - Sheriff Mark Wood on Monday discontinued movement of any RPSO inmates, which includes court appearances of pre-trial inmates, from all detention facilities due to positive COVID tests.

Late Thursday evening, an inmate was seen by RPSO medical staff for symptoms related to COVID. The inmate was tested and found to be positive and was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Other potential inmates that were exposed were isolated and COVID Mitigation Procedures were implemented which includes testing of inmates as well as deputies.

Testing occurred throughout the weekend which resulted in 32 inmates and 2 deputies testing positive. Testing of inmates has resumed today and will continue until the complete inmate population is tested.

“Since March of 2019, our Corrections Division in all of our facilities has worked tirelessly to keep our jail COVID free and up until Thursday, we were very successful” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Over the weekend, my staff and I consulted with the Judges of the 9th JDC, District Attorney Phillip Terrell and the Louisiana Department of Health and out of an abundance of caution, we decided to shut down the movement of inmates and possible exposure to others. This shutdown will continue until further notice as we will re-assess this situation on a daily basis.”

COVID Mitigation Procedures including masks, fogging of common areas and isolation of COVID positive inmates have been in place since Thursday night.

No inmates or deputies have been hospitalized and no deaths have occurred as a result of this recent infection. Current normal procedures remain in effect for the rest of the courthouse.

