Alexandria City Council agrees on balanced city budget

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A pay raise for police officers, money for police recruiting and an effort to solve drainage issues were a few things voted on by the Alexandria City Council on Tuesday, July 13.

Following much drama, the city council has voted and agreed on a balanced budget.

The council also voted “yes” to the city’s agreement with the police union on a pay increase for the Alexandria Police Department, with police positions getting a 1.75 percent pay increase every year. The police department will also be receiving over $113,000 for recruiting under the amendment. This money is coming straight from the public safety commissioner’s salary, effectively defunding Daryl Terry’s current position.

One million dollars will also be going to drainage projects, moving the money that was originally set to renovate city hall.



