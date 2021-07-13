Boyce police seeking suspect involved in Love’s Travel Stop theft

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a theft at the Love’s Travel Stop on May 23.

Chasity T. Mayberry (Source: Boyce Police Department)

BPD says on June 9 a suspect identified as Chasity T. Mayberry, 29, was arrested for theft, criminal conspiracy, monetary instrument abuse and criminal trespass.

After further investigation, BPD says surveillance video revealed Ricky Dustin Brence, 40, as another suspect in the theft. He currently has a warrant for theft, criminal conspiracy and monetary instrument abuse.

BPD says Brence is known to be in the areas of Pineville, Wardville, Stephen’s Road in Boyce and LeCompte/LSUA. If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to let law enforcement know.

