Coach O is on the ‘hot seat,’ national media outlet claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An article from CBS Sports.com claims LSU’s Ed Orgeron is one of nine college football coaches on the “hot seat” heading into the 2021 college football season.

The article defined the coaches’ with the most urgent situation as “win or be fired”

Orgeron’s status was classified as “start improving now” by CBS Sports.

“Part of this is the curse of an undefeated championship season in 2019; there’s arguably nowhere but down from there,” the article says.

Orgeron became LSU’s interim head coach when Les Miles was fired halfway through the 2016 season. He was later named the program’s full-time head coach at the end of that season.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron

Orgeron boasts a 40-9 (.816) record as head coach at LSU, which ties him for most wins in school history by a coach in the first 49 games of his career. After the 2019 season, he signed a six-year, $42 million extension.

During the 2020 season, in which LSU faced exclusively Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents, the Tigers got out to a 2-3 start before finishing 5-5.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports writes that even with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, few people expected LSU to go 5-5 in 2020.

He also writes LSU and its athletics department have had to work to improve the university’s handling of sexual assault reporting following a damning report earlier this year and extensive local and national media coverage.

The upcoming 2021 season will feature a return of normalcy with full fan capacity and non-conference opponents.

LSU will open the season in Southern California against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4. The Tigers will then host two non-conference opponents back-to-back before opening up SEC play on the road at Miss. State in Starkville, Miss.

The other eight coaches the report names as having their jobs on the line are:

Scott Frost (Nebraska)

Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech)

Randy Edsall (UConn)

Herm Edwards (Arizona State)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Clay Helton (USC)

Walt Bell (UMass)

Dana Dimel (UTEP)

