LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season

LSU Baseball
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28)
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot (28)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s closer Devin Fontenot announced that he would be returning for his final season in Baton Rouge. Fontenot announced the decision via Twitter on Monday, July 12.

The Tigers closer this past season had an inconsistent season, but over the last 12.1 innings of the season Fontenot allowed two hits and finished with a 2.86 ERA.

Overall, Fontenot struck out 40 batters, over 34.2 innings pitched, allowing 18 hits. Fontenot collected five saves as well and went 4-2.

For his career the Woodlands, Texas native went 13-7 with a 4.00 ERA, striking out 155, over 135 innings, allowing 91 hits and collecting 16 saves. Fontenot was a third team 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American.

