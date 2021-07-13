Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks on former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards and his character

By Charles Burkett
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was at a luncheon on July 12 for the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club where he was speaking.

He remembers former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards as someone who cared about the people and his state.

“He loved Louisiana and the people. And with all the troubles he’s gone through in his career, no one ever doubted his love for Louisiana and its people. And I think that’s one thing he will be remembered for, and his kindness to people and always willing to give you usually in a fun matter, a joke or two.”

Nungesser said the former governor was someone that truly loved Louisiana. He also said that he gave some good advice to him about being a politician to the people.

“Governor would say you tell your team to return a phone call in 48 hours, if not the replacement will and things to make a better statesman or, or public servant.”

The Lt. Gov. also said that he looked you in the eye when he spoke to you and will be remembered for his quick wit. He also expressed that the former governor will be missed.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Candles in mourning.
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident
The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association and Sutherlands Home Base partnered for a motorcycle...
Cenla Juvenile Officers Association hosts motorcycle show fundraiser
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case
Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990.
Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case
AEX’s executive director appointed to State Board of Commerce and Industry
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2001 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, standing with his...
Cenla remembers former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Cenla remembers former Gov. Edwin Edwards