Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks on former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards and his character

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was at a luncheon on July 12 for the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club where he was speaking.

He remembers former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards as someone who cared about the people and his state.

“He loved Louisiana and the people. And with all the troubles he’s gone through in his career, no one ever doubted his love for Louisiana and its people. And I think that’s one thing he will be remembered for, and his kindness to people and always willing to give you usually in a fun matter, a joke or two.”

Nungesser said the former governor was someone that truly loved Louisiana. He also said that he gave some good advice to him about being a politician to the people.

“Governor would say you tell your team to return a phone call in 48 hours, if not the replacement will and things to make a better statesman or, or public servant.”

The Lt. Gov. also said that he looked you in the eye when he spoke to you and will be remembered for his quick wit. He also expressed that the former governor will be missed.

