RPSO searching for escapee from road crew in Pineville

Shane Randall Johnson
Shane Randall Johnson(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (RPSO) - RPSO is looking for an inmate who escaped from a road crew in the Bayou Maria Road area in Pineville around 11:22 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Shane Randall Johnson, 21, of Ball is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green RPSO Road Crew Shirt and blue jeans.

According to witnesses, Johnson ran into a wooded area near the dead end of Bayou Maria Road. He is currently serving a probation violation on a simple burglary conviction in Grant Parish.

Deputies and canines are currently searching for the escapee.

If anyone has any information on the location of Shane Randall Johnson, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

