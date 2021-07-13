Advertisement

Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday celebration and roast in the French Quarter in New Orleans, La., Saturday, July 30, 2011.(CHERYL GERBER | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, for public viewing, according to a family spokesman.

The time for Saturday has not been finalized.

Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, died Monday, July 12, at the age of 93.

RELATED: Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93

A separate service for close friends and family members is planned for Sunday, July 18, at the Old State Capitol, the spokesman added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Candles in mourning.
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident
Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990.
Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case

Latest News

Ricky Dustin Brence
Boyce police seeking suspect involved in Love’s Travel Stop theft
Rapides Parish DC 1 in Alexandria, La.
Mother of DC 1 inmate with COVID-19 says son had symptoms last Tuesday
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Pentons 4 PM Forecast
Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive