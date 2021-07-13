Stingley Jr., Deculus set to represent LSU at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron are set to take the stage at SEC Media Days on Monday, July 19.

The Tigers, along with the Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks, will get things started in Hoover, Ala. after missing last year due to COVID-19.

Orgeron will be joined by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus.

Deculus is entering his fifth year with LSU and is the most experienced Tiger along the offensive line. He has appeared in 49 games with 34 starts in his four years at LSU. Deculus will go into the 2021 season looking to become the first Tiger to appear in 60 games in school history.

The Mamou, La. native is one of five returning starters to the offensive line for 2021 joining right guard Chasen Hines, center Liam Shanahan, left guard Ed Ingram and left tackle Cam Wire.

The All-American cornerback will wear the legendary No. 7 for the Tigers for the 2021 season. The No. 7 has been given to the biggest playmaker for the upcoming season. It has been worn by the likes of Jim Thorpe Award winners Patrick Peterson and Grant Delpit, as well as Bednarik Award winner Tyrann Mathieu. Other notable players to wear No. 7 have been DJ Chark, JaCoby Stevens, and Leonard Fournette.

The Dunham High School product is one of the most decorated players in LSU history despite having only been in purple and gold for two seasons. Stingley Jr. has been named a two-time All-American he has also been named a two-time first team All-SEC selection.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley Jr. has played in 22 games recording 65 tackles, with 21 passes defended and six interceptions. In 2019, he became the most decorated freshmen in LSU football history, earning consensus All-America honors.

