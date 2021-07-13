Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is literally digging for clues in a cold case that goes back more than 30 years.

Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990, and her body wouldn’t be found until seven years later. No arrests were made in the case, but detectives have not given up.

Deep in the Kisatchie National Forest, VPSO and Fort Polk detectives dug for clues in the same location where they found Call in 1997.

“So we are back there investigating and shifting through the dirt and soil,” Sam Craft, the sheriff of Vernon Parish, said.

In this situation, finding bones and teeth are equivalent to finding gold, and detectives will take anything that can answer their big question: “What happened to Tammy Call?”

“We are optimistic that something could be there that could be recovered that could be helpful,” Sheriff Craft said.

After 31 years of heartbreak, the Call family continues to applaud the sheriff’s office for their dedication to Call’s case.

“I’m just glad the sheriff’s office has not given up,” Joe Call, Tammy’s father, said.

