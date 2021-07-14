3 more escape from Swanson youth center in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three more inmates have escaped from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers responded to the escape shortly after 9:00 p.m. on July 13, 2021.

The escapees are identified as Tre’veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett.

Tre'veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett (Source: Monroe PD)

Police say they were spotted by residents around neighboring streets. Officers searched the area but did not find the escapees. The following morning, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to Pershing Avenue. Police say that’s where a 2010 Burgundy Nissan Altima was reported stolen by three subjects fitting the description of the escapees.

According to police, Swanson employees “were unable to tell responding officers how the three were able to escape other than climbing the northeast outer perimeter fence to the facility.”

The youth rehabilitation center is located at 4801 South Grand in Monroe. Police note that Pershing Avenue is about six blocks north of Swanson. No license tag information was available for the stolen vehicle.

These escapes are just the latest in a series of problematic incidents that have happened at Swanson this year.

Authorities say they responded to three disturbances at Swanson Correctional Center on June 28, 2021. Police say they were asked to assist prison guards in apprehending inmates who were running free in dorms and on campus. MPD says when they arrived, they contained the situation to one dorm where at least five inmates barricaded themselves inside.

On June 7, police say an escapee carjacked someone at P&S Surgery Center shortly after fleeing the facility. They say a male juvenile suspect physically battered and removed the victim from their car resulting in injury. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s car. He was captured in Grant Parish.

On May 9, two guards were attacked and then, on the following day, six inmates escaped.

