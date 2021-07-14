Alexandria Lead-Safe Housing Program application period

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria is pleased to offer the Lead-Safe Housing Program to qualified households. This program provides FREE lead hazard remediation services to create a lead-safe environment for homeowners and tenants of rental units who live Alexandria.

Qualified applicants may be eligible to receive assistance towards lead remediation as deemed feasible by the Community Development Department’s Lead Certified Risk Assessment Contractor. Households who have children under the age of six, who stay in the house a minimum of six hours a week, will have priority.

The City of Alexandria’s Community Development Department will accept applications for the Lead-Safe Housing Program on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 through Friday, July 16, 2021, starting at 9:00 am and ending at 3:00 pm each day. APPLICATIONS WILL BE PROCESSED AT CONVENTION HALL AT 915 3RD STREET. Applications will not be taken from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm for lunch.

Residents, that meet the criteria below, including being under the gross annual income limits, are eligible to apply.

Family Size Current HUD Max Income Limit 1 $33,900 2 $38,750 3 $43,600 4 $48,400 5 $52,300 6 $56,150 7 $60,050 8 $63,900

Applicants must:

Apply IN PERSON or online at www.mypermitnow.org

Currently OCCUPY the home where assistance is being requested.

Any person applying on behalf of a home owner must present legal power of attorney documentation at the time of application.

Meet the current HUD income limits for the number of people living in the house.

Bring proof of income for ALL persons living in the household.

Acceptable proof of income includes: Earnings Statement, Benefit Award Letter, W2 or signed Income Verification from employer(s)

Bring valid picture ID of each home owner(s) listed on the property deed and/or mortgage.

Live in a home built prior to 1978

For persons with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation, please contact our office no later than July 1st to make arrangements. Call us at 318-449-5074 or by email at cda@cityofalex.com.

