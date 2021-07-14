Alexandria man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in 24th Street shooting case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of 24th Street on July 11.

The Alexandria Police Department says Cedric Markeese Brown, 37, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The victim in the incident had one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

