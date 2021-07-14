Alexandria Police pay raise contract signed, Terry to stay with city

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After months of negotiations, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 held a contract signing ceremony for pay raises in the Alexandria Police Department.

On Wednesday at the Public Safety Complex, Mayor Hall and two officers representing the union signed the contract.

“It’s very positive; really wonderful officers and the people of public safety,” said Mayor Hall. “It’s indictive of the relationships and conversations. They are dedicated people.”

On Tuesday, the Alexandria City Council voted to approve a balanced budget after months of drama and disagreements between the council and Mayor Hall’s Administration. The vote was 7-0.

The council also voted “yes” to the city’s agreement with the police union on a pay increase for the Alexandria Police Department. Police positions will get a 1.75 percent pay increase every year. The police department will also be receiving over $113,000 for recruiting under the amendment. This money is coming straight from the public safety commissioner’s salary, effectively defunding Daryl Terry’s current position.

KALB asked Mayor Hall if Terry will stay with the city. Hall said he will most likely move Terry to a “Mayoral Assistant” position with the same salary he was making as public safety commissioner.

