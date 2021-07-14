Advertisement

APD investigating possible carjacking on Hummingbird Lane

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By APD
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a possible carjacking that occurred in the 600 block of Hummingbird Lane around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The vehicle stolen in this incident is described as a 2017 Honda Ridgeline, grey in color, license plate Y154496.

If anyone has information or the location of this vehicle, please call 318-449-5099 or 911.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Shane Randall Johnson
RPSO searching for escapee from road crew in Pineville
Ricky Dustin Brence
Boyce police seeking suspect involved in Love’s Travel Stop theft
Rapides Parish DC 1 in Alexandria, La.
Mother of DC 1 inmate with COVID-19 says son had symptoms last Tuesday
Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990.
Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case

Latest News

City of Alexandria
Alexandria Lead-Safe Housing Program application period
Tre'veon Jackson, Curtis Tassin, and Brandt Bennett
3 more escape from Swanson youth center in Monroe
Lake Buhlow
Boy, 7, dies following incident at Lake Buhlow
7/14 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/14 Tyler's Morning Forecast