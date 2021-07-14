APD investigating possible carjacking on Hummingbird Lane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a possible carjacking that occurred in the 600 block of Hummingbird Lane around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. The vehicle stolen in this incident is described as a 2017 Honda Ridgeline, grey in color, license plate Y154496.

If anyone has information or the location of this vehicle, please call 318-449-5099 or 911.

This is an ongoing investigation.

