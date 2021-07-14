Advertisement

Bunkie OMV location open by appointment only beginning July 19

(Source: La OMV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) — Bunkie’s Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles location says it will be open by appointment only beginning on Monday, July 19.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon at www.expresslane.org.

The Bunkie office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

You are encouraged to continue utilizing the official OMV website for 24/7 online services and a complete list of open offices.

