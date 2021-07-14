Cenla principal could win “Principal of the Year” on Friday

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last year, no one knew how the 2021 school year would look because of the pandemic and two catastrophic hurricanes that hit Central Louisiana.

Karen Robertson, the principal of West Leesville Elementary, used one word to describe how she felt last year after Hurricane Laura.

“Overwhelmed,” Robertson said.

To further complicate the situation, Robertson had several students and staff members who lost everything during the hurricanes. Not to mention, the school itself took a significant amount of damage.

“It was overwhelming at first,” Robertson said. “But as soon as I made some phone calls, it all came together.”

Robertson’s leadership and community’s help are two key reasons why West Leesville Elementary made a quick rebound.

“Everyone pitched in,” Robertson said. “Everyone did their part. So, that overwhelming feeling we had on the first day didn’t last long.”

Robertson is now reaping her rewards. Recently she found out she is one of three finalists for Principal of the Year in Louisiana.

“We are excited to go to have a watch party and find out,” Robertson said.

The awards gala will be virtual this year, and the watch party will take place on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.