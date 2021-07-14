Cleco names Kristin Guillory as new CFO

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - The board of managers of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC (“Cleco”) has announced Kristin Guillory as the new chief financial officer (“CFO”).

Guillory has been with Cleco for 17 years serving in various finance roles of increasing responsibility, including treasurer, general manager of finance and assistant treasurer. Most recently, she served as president of Cleco Cajun LLC.

“It gives me great confidence to know that Kristin, a long-time Cleco colleague and seasoned financial executive, is stepping into this role,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco. “Kristin’s experience and tenure with Cleco give her a deep knowledge of our business, and just as important is her passion for the company’s success.”

Guillory is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with dual majors in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“In her new role and as a member of the executive leadership team, Kristin will play a critical role in the transformation and success of not only the finance organization, but the company as a whole,” said Fontenot.

“Cleco has been my home and family for nearly 20 years,” said Guillory. “I’m excited about the next chapter in my Cleco career and to continue working alongside our dedicated employees to serve Louisiana customers and communities.”

