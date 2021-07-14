Advertisement

Cleco names Kristin Guillory as new CFO

Kristin Guillory
Kristin Guillory(CLECO)
By Cleco
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - The board of managers of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC (“Cleco”) has announced Kristin Guillory as the new chief financial officer (“CFO”).

Guillory has been with Cleco for 17 years serving in various finance roles of increasing responsibility, including treasurer, general manager of finance and assistant treasurer. Most recently, she served as president of Cleco Cajun LLC.

“It gives me great confidence to know that Kristin, a long-time Cleco colleague and seasoned financial executive, is stepping into this role,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco. “Kristin’s experience and tenure with Cleco give her a deep knowledge of our business, and just as important is her passion for the company’s success.”

Guillory is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with dual majors in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“In her new role and as a member of the executive leadership team, Kristin will play a critical role in the transformation and success of not only the finance organization, but the company as a whole,” said Fontenot.

“Cleco has been my home and family for nearly 20 years,” said Guillory. “I’m excited about the next chapter in my Cleco career and to continue working alongside our dedicated employees to serve Louisiana customers and communities.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Shane Randall Johnson
RPSO searching for escapee from road crew in Pineville
Ricky Dustin Brence
Boyce police seeking suspect involved in Love’s Travel Stop theft
Rapides Parish DC 1 in Alexandria, La.
Mother of DC 1 inmate with COVID-19 says son had symptoms last Tuesday
Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990.
Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
City of Alexandria
Alexandria Lead-Safe Housing Program application period
Fitz
Fitz's final goodbye
Dr. Holcombe
Rise in Cenla COVID cases