New Llano nonprofit secures national grant for their service to the community

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LLANO, La. (KALB) - The Veterans Place will receive $5,000 from Jersey Mike’s Subs as a part of a grant, which goes to nonprofits who are making a positive impact in their community.

Quentin Murray, the co-founder of the Veterans Place, says Jersey Mike’s Subs chose them because of their community service during Hurricane Laura and throughout the pandemic.

“Out of 50,000 nonprofits who applied for this award, we were chosen in the top five,” Murray said. “It gives us enormous credibility of just what the veterans place is doing here in our community.”

For those who would like to volunteer with the Veterans Place, staff members encourage people to visit the facility at 300 Vernon Street in New Llano.

