Advertisement

Miami Beach building evacuated over concrete safety concerns

The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents...
The Devon apartment building is shown Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Residents of the 82-year-old building were ordered to evacuate this week because of concrete deterioration. The building is several miles from Surfside, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By FREIDA FRISARO and LYNNE SLADKY
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration.

The city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of Devon Apartments on Monday and is giving residents until next Monday to leave the building.

The building is several miles from Surfside, where Champlain Towers South collapsed almost three weeks ago, killing at least 95 people.

A lawyer representing the building’s owners says they have worked “diligently” with the city since they decided in May to demolish the building by December.

He says 14 people remain in the building.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Shane Randall Johnson
RPSO searching for escapee from road crew in Pineville
Ricky Dustin Brence
Boyce police seeking suspect involved in Love’s Travel Stop theft
Rapides Parish DC 1 in Alexandria, La.
Mother of DC 1 inmate with COVID-19 says son had symptoms last Tuesday
Tammy Call, a 15-year-old Vernon Parish native, went missing on Feb. 20 of 1990.
Vernon Parish authorities continue digging for clues in 30 year-old cold case

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Kristin Guillory
Cleco names Kristin Guillory as new CFO
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations