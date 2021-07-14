Advertisement

REPORT: LSU adds SELU pitcher Trey Shaffer

LSU Baseball
Trey Shaffer (15).
Trey Shaffer (15).(Southeastern Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and company have added their fourth transfer player this off-season, this time in Southeastern southpaw Trey Shaffer. Shaffer announced the decision via Twitter. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Shaffer became a full-time pitcher in 2020 and during the 2021 season he had a 4.95 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched allowing 35 hits. During the 2020 COVID shortened season, Shaffer went 3-1 and boasted a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings pitched. He struck out 32 batters and allowed eight hits.

His 2020 season performance earned him multiple preseason honors including a 2021 first-team preseason All-Southland Conference selection. The Tigers are returning veteran pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard next season. They also added right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman.

