SOWELA hosts free vaccine clinic at CLTCC

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Our World in Data, 35.8 percent of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated. However, Region 6 of the state, which includes Central Louisiana, has a 26.73 percent vaccination rate. However, one community college wanted to help bring that percentage up.

On Thursday evening, SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a free vaccine clinic at Leesville’s CLTCC campus. Participants at the event will be entered into a drawing, where they could win a scholarship. SOWELA plans to give away two $500 scholarships and multiple goodie bags.

“We wanted to do this because it’s important for our community,” Geralyn Janice, the Lamar Salter Campus Dean, said. “Keep our [community’s] incident with COVID-19 at a certain percentage level. That way, we can keep our doors open and continue to provide our services for our programs to our students.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.