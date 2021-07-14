Advertisement

SOWELA hosts free vaccine clinic at CLTCC

(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Our World in Data, 35.8 percent of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated. However, Region 6 of the state, which includes Central Louisiana, has a 26.73 percent vaccination rate. However, one community college wanted to help bring that percentage up.

On Thursday evening, SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a free vaccine clinic at Leesville’s CLTCC campus. Participants at the event will be entered into a drawing, where they could win a scholarship. SOWELA plans to give away two $500 scholarships and multiple goodie bags.

“We wanted to do this because it’s important for our community,” Geralyn Janice, the Lamar Salter Campus Dean, said. “Keep our [community’s] incident with COVID-19 at a certain percentage level. That way, we can keep our doors open and continue to provide our services for our programs to our students.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Casandra Love, the maternal aunt of the victim, explains the importance of life insurance, and...
Deceased juvenile’s family needs help paying for a funeral
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Shane Randall Johnson
RPSO searching for escapee from road crew in Pineville
Candles in mourning.
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident

Latest News

Rapides Parish DC 1 in Alexandria, La.
Mother of DC 1 inmate with COVID-19 says son had symptoms last Tuesday
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Full capacity for Fall festivals, sporting events in jeopardy due to Delta variant concerns
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated