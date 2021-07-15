Advertisement

APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says what appears to be human remains were found inside a building in the 2600 block of Overton Street on Thursday, July 15.

The remains were discovered by a demolition crew that was demolishing a vacant residence.

APD asks that anyone with information contact them at 318-449-5099.

