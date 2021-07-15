APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says what appears to be human remains were found inside a building in the 2600 block of Overton Street on Thursday, July 15.
The remains were discovered by a demolition crew that was demolishing a vacant residence.
APD asks that anyone with information contact them at 318-449-5099.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.