APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says what appears to be human remains were found inside a building in the 2600 block of Overton Street on Thursday, July 15.

The remains were discovered by a demolition crew that was demolishing a vacant residence.

APD asks that anyone with information contact them at 318-449-5099.

