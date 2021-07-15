Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case

KOLIN, La. (KALB) - A man and woman have been arrested in relation to a shoplifting incident at a business in Kolin, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO says they received the report of the shoplifting on July 1. After investigating surveillance footage, Johnathan Paul McKithern, 28, of Kolin, and Catherine Renee Kerry, 28, of Dry Prong, were identified as suspects.

On July 8, both individuals were arrested and charged with theft less than $1,000 and criminal conspiracy. They were transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

McKithern remains in jail on a $6,000 bond, and Kerry is being held on a $12,500 bond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.