Advertisement

Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition of Chick-fil-A to its dining services.(WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - After opposition expressed by both students and faculty, the University of Notre Dame announced Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to campus.

WNDU reported the opening is expected early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina pledged to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the school wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

“Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner,” the university said in a statement.

“Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating possible carjacking on Hummingbird Lane
Lake Buhlow
Boy, 7, dies following incident at Lake Buhlow
Hwy 28 East traffic accident
2 victims killed in accident at Hwy 28 East, Pinehurst Drive
Shane Randall Johnson
Escapee from road crew in Pineville has been captured
Alan Michael Edwards
Crime Stoppers: RPSO looks to solve March 1999 homicide staged as suicide

Latest News

FILE - In this May 4, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, SEAL candidates participating in...
1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
LIVE: Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast