COVID-19 cases spike in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a drop in COVID-19 in recent months, Louisiana is beginning to see a spike in cases.

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, with the more severe Delta-Plus variant emerging as well.

“Fortunately, the Delta variants themselves are still sensitive to the three vaccines that are available: Phizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson,” said Region Six Public Health Director Dr. David Holcombe.

Holcombe also noted that most of the recent COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalized are unvaccinated people and that the age group of people testing positive for COVID-19 is getting younger.

“A lot of young people think that they’re young so they can’t be touched by COVID, but it can actually affect young people in a very tragic way,” said Ethan Allen, a fifteen-year-old vaccine recipient from Alexandria.

“The bottom line of all this is if you have not been vaccinated yet, it is time,” said Holcombe.

Those in Central Louisiana looking to get vaccinated can do so free of charge from most pharmacies and grocery stores. Visit vaccines.gov to find more information on where to get vaccinated.

