Crime Stoppers seeking suspect wanted for second degree murder, armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for the homicide of Thomas Miller, 34, who died on October 14, 2020 on Kelly Street in Alexandria.

APD and Crime Stoppers are looking for Markeal James Lee, 26. He is wanted for second degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm, in reference to this incident.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department.

