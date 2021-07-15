LSU gearing up for UCLA game with summer workouts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the dog days of summer for the LSU Tigers. The temperature is heating up, and so is the intensity. There’s no training camp until early August, but that doesn’t mean the workouts have stopped.

Coach Orgeron stopped by “Off The Bench” to breakdown the offseason work.

“Four summers ago, we had a players only practice, maybe only 25 percent would show up, maybe 30. Right now, it’s 100 percent. It’s no question if you’re going to be there or not. Those guys, they handle that. It’s all scripted and it’s just like a practice that the coaches would be out there, but the leadership runs the practice,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Next week, LSU heads to Hoover, Alabama for SEC Media Days. The Tigers will be represented by Coach O, and offensive tackle Austin Deculus and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. Many draftnicks predict Stingley will go in the Top 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Obviously, Derek coming to LSU was big for us. He committed to us, decommitted, we gave him some time off. His dad was very instrumental i helping us recruit Derek. He wanted his son here. Momma wanted him here. Corey Raymond did a great job. Derek is the finest corner in America, and also a great leader for us,” said Orgeron.

Recruiting is 365 days of the year, it never stops. One of the best at getting kids to LSU is legendary running back Kevin Faulk. He’s pulling in kids from his native Lafayette, and excelling on the coaching side as well.

“What a job Kevin Faulk has done for us. For him to come back, coach at his Alma mater, LSU. We had a deal in Grand Isle with Ben Bordelon and Alen Faneca. All those great players were there. They were excited to be there. They were excited to see one person, it wasn’t me, it was Kevin Faulk. But Kevin has done a great job also in recruiting. Think about the Lafayette area. Him and Corey Raymond: Sage Ryan, Jack Bech, Malik Neighbors. several commits this year. These guys are doing a tremendous job recruiting. Kevin went to Ohio to get Corey Kiner.

