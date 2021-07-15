Advertisement

Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile

Brady A. Weatherford
Brady A. Weatherford(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested following a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO says Brady A. Weatherford was charged with first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery.

He was released on July 2 on a $30,000 bond.

