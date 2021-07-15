Qualifying for Oct. 9 election starts in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One police jury position is up for grabs. Dorris Perry is currently filling that seat after her husband, Scott Perry, passed away while in office. He served eight terms.

So far, only two candidates have qualified for the Police Jury I position, Jay Scott and June Johnson Davis.

“I want to make change in the community. I want the community to grow,” said Scott.

“I can really serve the people. I’ve got a lifetime of experience, experiences that will help me better serve the people,” said Davis.

The Alexandria City Council District 4 seat is also on the ballot. Catherine Davidson currently holds that seat, she was appointed after Councilman Harry Silver stepped down. Davis is the only candidate so far who has qualified for this position.

“Campaigning is a lot different than just being appointed and being able to get right to work, but I can balance that,” said Davidson.

Two alderman seats are up for grabs as well in Boyce and Cheneyville. Candidates Peggy Brew and Fidelia J. Grayer qualified for the Boyce position on Wednesday, July 14. No candidates have qualified for the town of Cheneyville so far.

Only residents of these districts are able to vote in these elections. Early voting begins on September 25.

Candidates still looking to qualify can do so at the Rapides Courthouse until Friday, July 16 at 4:30pm.

