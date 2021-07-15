Advertisement

REPORT: Coach Johnson hires Marc Wanaka to complete staff

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has completed his coaching staff with the hiring of Arizona baseball’s Marc Wanaka. Wanaka will serve as the volunteer assistant coach and will assist with the offense according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Wanaka has spent the last six seasons with the Wildcats and spent eight seasons total including two seasons at Nevada. Last week coach Johnson hired Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as their new pitching coach and they hired Dallas Baptist’s Dan Fitzgerald as their recruiting coordinator.

During their time together at Arizona Wanaka and Coach Johnson never posted a team batting average lower than .285. Last season, the Wildcats led the nation in multiple categories including hits with 737, doubles with 145 and triples with 30. Arizona ranked No. 4 in the nation in team batting average with a .325 mark.

