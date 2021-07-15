Advertisement

Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole

The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - They may not be edible, but there’s an impromptu new garden growing in the Fondren area of Jackson.

A pothole in the middle of Tyrone Drive has remained untouched for so long, there are tomatoes growing inside of it.

A tomato sprouting from inside the pothole.
A tomato sprouting from inside the pothole.(WLBT)

It’s unclear how long the pothole has been on the street, but several City of Jackson orange barrels are in the street so drivers know to avoid it.

The pothole takes up an entire lane of traffic on the street.

There also appears to be sewage pooling in the bottom of the pothole.

