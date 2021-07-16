Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Inspiring folk artists at Melrose Plantation

By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MELROSE, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit Melrose Plantation to hear the story of how it transformed into the artist colony in the 1900s. We also learn how the plantation has inspired folk artists past and present, from Clementine Hunter to current folk-artist-in-residence “Hambone”.

The inaugural Melrose Folk Art Festival will take place on October 9 and 19, 2021. The Annual Melrose Arts and Crafts Festival will return in April 2022.

Address: 3533 LA-119, Melrose, LA 71452

