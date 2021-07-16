‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a garage in Alexandria, one small organization is looking to change glass recycling in Cenla in a big way.

Glass Act Recycling was started by Annie Collins, an Alexandria resident who saw the need for better recycling opportunities in the area.

Collins has been collecting glass and using a glass crushing machine to pulverize the glass into sand.

“We crush it into sand, and sand will go into several different grades, from superfine, which is like powder, to coarse,” said Collins. “The sand will be used for landscaping, under pools and can also be used for sandbags. There are endless uses for sand, construction is the biggest one. We can also make beautiful objects.”

With Glass Act Recycling becoming more popular, Collins and her team need a bigger space to store the collected glass.

“We need a location, the only way I can see this is going to work is if everyone jumps in, raises their hand and says ‘yes, I’m in,’” said Collins.

To learn more about glass acts recycling, visit the Glass Act Recycling Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.