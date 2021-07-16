Advertisement

‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla

(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a garage in Alexandria, one small organization is looking to change glass recycling in Cenla in a big way.

Glass Act Recycling was started by Annie Collins, an Alexandria resident who saw the need for better recycling opportunities in the area.

Collins has been collecting glass and using a glass crushing machine to pulverize the glass into sand.

“We crush it into sand, and sand will go into several different grades, from superfine, which is like powder, to coarse,” said Collins. “The sand will be used for landscaping, under pools and can also be used for sandbags. There are endless uses for sand, construction is the biggest one. We can also make beautiful objects.”

With Glass Act Recycling becoming more popular, Collins and her team need a bigger space to store the collected glass.

“We need a location, the only way I can see this is going to work is if everyone jumps in, raises their hand and says ‘yes, I’m in,’” said Collins.

To learn more about glass acts recycling, visit the Glass Act Recycling Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady A. Weatherford
Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile
APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
Catherine Renee Kerry & Jonathan Paul McKithern
Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case
COVID-19 cases spike in Cenla
Cedric Markeese Brown
Alexandria man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in 24th Street shooting case

Latest News

Folk-artist-in-residence "Hambone" stands outside his studio on the grounds of Melrose...
Down Home Louisiana: Inspiring folk artists at Melrose Plantation
Down Home Louisiana: Inspiring folk artists at Melrose Plantation
Temple Grandin visits Alexandria, Louisiana.
Dr. Temple Grandin delivers autism lecture in Alexandria
At the most recent City Council meeting it was announced that the bridge was finally getting...
North 16th Street Bridge renovation approved