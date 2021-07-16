Advertisement

Gov. Edwards, Department of Health announce first two Shot At A Million winners

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announce the first two Louisianans to be rewarded through the Shot At A Million program for going Sleeves Up against COVID-19.

Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 14.

Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.

Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

You can still register for future drawings after getting your vaccine.

“Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others. All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners,” said Gov. Edwards.

